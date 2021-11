US Says Had Talks With Moscow, Kiev About Russian Military Buildup on Border With Ukraine

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd November, 2021) The United States has held discussions with officials in Moscow and Kiev about the Russian military buildup near the Ukrainian border, White House spokesperson Jen Psaki said during a press briefing aboard Air Force One.

"We continue to have serious concerns about Russian military activities and harsh rhetoric towards Ukraine. We call on Moscow to de-escalate tensions. We've had extensive interactions with our European allies and partners in recent weeks, including with Ukraine. We've discussed our concerns about Russian military activities and harsh rhetoric towards Ukraine. We've also held discussions with Russian officials about Ukraine and US-Russian relations generally," Psaki said on Monday.