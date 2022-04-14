UrduPoint.com

US Says Has 'Muscle Memory' Of Cooperation With Russia, Continues Contacts On Iran, ISS

Published April 14, 2022

The United States has a "muscle memory" of cooperation with Russia and continues to work with Moscow on the Iran nuclear deal and the International Space Station (ISS), US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said on Thursday

"One example of where we had obviously to continue to deal with the Russians is in the context of Iran nuclear negotiations," Sullivan said. "So, it is not like American diplomats never come in the contact with Russian diplomats."

The two countries are also cooperating on the ISS, he added.

"We have a kind of muscle memory being able to deal with Moscow even in the context of the extraordinary issues," Sullivan stated.

