UrduPoint.com

US Says Has No Updates On Russia Engagement, Still Awaits Moscow's Security Response

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 08, 2022 | 01:20 AM

US Says Has No Updates on Russia Engagement, Still Awaits Moscow's Security Response

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th February, 2022) The United States does not have any updates on further engagement with Russia and is still awaiting Moscow's response on US security proposals, State Department Spokesperson Ned price said in a press briefing on Monday.

"We don't have any updates on that," Price said when asked whether a new engagement with Russia is being planned.

"As conveyed last week, the Secretary (US Secretary of State Antony Blinken) had an opportunity to speak to Foreign Minister (Sergey) Lavrov. It was our understanding, following that engagement that the Russians were working on a response to our so-called non-paper response that would be sent to and approved presumably by (Russian President) Vladimir Putin before it would be transmitted back to us. That has not yet happened."

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Vladimir Putin Price United States

Recent Stories

Three dead, three alive after Nigeria oil vessel f ..

Three dead, three alive after Nigeria oil vessel fire

39 minutes ago
 Mountain glaciers hold less ice than thought, and ..

Mountain glaciers hold less ice than thought, and that's bad news

40 minutes ago
 Firefighters extinguish Kenya forest blaze

Firefighters extinguish Kenya forest blaze

40 minutes ago
 Ukraine says Russia trying to 'drive wedge' betwee ..

Ukraine says Russia trying to 'drive wedge' between Kyiv and West

40 minutes ago
 US Hypersonic Testing 'Inadequate,' Too Few Wind T ..

US Hypersonic Testing 'Inadequate,' Too Few Wind Tunnels - Defense Industry Offi ..

40 minutes ago
 UN Chief, Putin Did Not Meet During Beijing Winter ..

UN Chief, Putin Did Not Meet During Beijing Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony - S ..

40 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>