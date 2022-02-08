(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th February, 2022) The United States does not have any updates on further engagement with Russia and is still awaiting Moscow's response on US security proposals, State Department Spokesperson Ned price said in a press briefing on Monday.

"We don't have any updates on that," Price said when asked whether a new engagement with Russia is being planned.

"As conveyed last week, the Secretary (US Secretary of State Antony Blinken) had an opportunity to speak to Foreign Minister (Sergey) Lavrov. It was our understanding, following that engagement that the Russians were working on a response to our so-called non-paper response that would be sent to and approved presumably by (Russian President) Vladimir Putin before it would be transmitted back to us. That has not yet happened."