UrduPoint.com

US Says Hopes Russia Can Decouple 'Important' New START Treaty From Ukraine

Sumaira FH Published February 10, 2023 | 10:12 PM

US Says Hopes Russia Can Decouple 'Important' New START Treaty From Ukraine

Implementing the New START Treaty is vital for national security, and the United States hopes Russia can decouple the nuclear matter from the Ukraine conflict, US Under Secretary of State for Arms Control and International Security Bonnie Jenkins said on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2023) Implementing the New START Treaty is vital for national security, and the United States hopes Russia can decouple the nuclear matter from the Ukraine conflict, US Under Secretary of State for Arms Control and International Security Bonnie Jenkins said on Friday.

"We very much want to have the opportunity to meet with the Russians because implementing the New START Treaty is so important in terms of national security," Jenkins told a briefing.

The United States hopes Russia could decouple the issue from the Ukraine situation, the diplomat�added.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Nuclear United States From

Recent Stories

10-year incompetent PTI rule left KP in shambles: ..

10-year incompetent PTI rule left KP in shambles: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz's ..

57 seconds ago
 Meeting held to meet requirement of 4 million gall ..

Meeting held to meet requirement of 4 million gallons of water in Gwadar

59 seconds ago
 Smog case: LHC imposes ban on tree cutting in city ..

Smog case: LHC imposes ban on tree cutting in city

1 minute ago
 Dubai Chambers invited to explore business opportu ..

Dubai Chambers invited to explore business opportunities in Pakistan

1 minute ago
 Dubai records AED10.3 bn in weeklong real estate t ..

Dubai records AED10.3 bn in weeklong real estate transactions

13 minutes ago
 UN Migration Agency Sends 14 Trucks of Quake Relie ..

UN Migration Agency Sends 14 Trucks of Quake Relief Aid to Northwest Syria

13 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.