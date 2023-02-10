US Says Hopes Russia Can Decouple 'Important' New START Treaty From Ukraine

Implementing the New START Treaty is vital for national security, and the United States hopes Russia can decouple the nuclear matter from the Ukraine conflict, US Under Secretary of State for Arms Control and International Security Bonnie Jenkins said on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2023) Implementing the New START Treaty is vital for national security, and the United States hopes Russia can decouple the nuclear matter from the Ukraine conflict, US Under Secretary of State for Arms Control and International Security Bonnie Jenkins said on Friday.

"We very much want to have the opportunity to meet with the Russians because implementing the New START Treaty is so important in terms of national security," Jenkins told a briefing.

The United States hopes Russia could decouple the issue from the Ukraine situation, the diplomat�added.