US Says Houthis Bear Major Responsibility in Yemen Conflict

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th June, 2021) The Houthis bearing "major responsibility" in protracted armed conflict in Yemen, US State Department said in a notice Friday after Special Envoy Tim Lederking's trip to the region.

"While there are numerous problematic actors inside of Yemen, the Houthis bear major responsibility for refusing to engage meaningfully on a ceasefire and to take steps to resolve a nearly seven-year conflict that has brought unimaginable suffering to the Yemeni people," the notice said.

Washington accused Houthis of continuing offensive on Marib and other devastating moves.

During his trip to the region, Lenderking visited Saudi Arabia, Oman, the UAE, and Jordan, where he met with senior officials along with Yemeni representatives.

"During his meetings with Yemenis, Lenderking also discussed the need to strengthen inclusive processes that enable the country's citizens to discuss the future of their country and amplify voices for peace," the notice said.

He also discussed the humanitarian and economic crisis in Yemen and the urgent need for a comprehensive ceasefire, it added.