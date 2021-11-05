US Says 'Imperative' for Global Scientific Community to Understand COVID-19 Origins

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th November, 2021) It remains imperative for the global scientific community to understand the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic, White House Principal Deputy Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters on Thursday.

"This administration has been clear that it is imperative for global scientific community to understand the genesis of the pandemic, understanding the origins of COVID-19 remains the main focus," Jean-Pierre said during a press conference.