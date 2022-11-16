UrduPoint.com

US Says Important To Determine If Reported Missiles Intentionally Fired On Poland

Umer Jamshaid Published November 16, 2022 | 02:20 AM

US Says Important to Determine if Reported Missiles Intentionally Fired on Poland

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2022) The United States considers that it is important to determine whether the reported missile strikes inside Polish territory were intentional or accidental, US State Department principal deputy spokesperson Vedant Patel said.

"Of course, that is something that would be of importance," Patel said on Tuesday when asked if the issue of whether the reported missile strikes were intentional or accidental will be considered in talks with the allies.

Earlier on Tuesday, media reported that two Russian missiles had possibly landed inside Polish territory near the border with Ukraine.

US Defense Department spokesperson Pat Ryder said on Tuesday that it is incumbent upon countries to gather facts before jumping to any conclusions about reports of missiles possibly hitting Poland.

White House National Security Council spokesperson Adrienne Watson said on Tuesday that the Biden administration cannot confirm the media reports at present.

Poland issued a statement that Russia firing missiles inside Polish territory was a deliberate provocation to escalate the situation.

However, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday that it conducted no strikes near the Ukraine-Polish border.

They Russian Defense Ministry added that the fragments published in hot pursuit by the Polish media from the scene in the village of Przewodow have nothing to do with Russian weapons.

