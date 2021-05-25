UrduPoint.com
US Says In 'Full Compliance' With New START Treaty After Russia Accuses It Of Violation

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2021) The United States is in "full compliance" with its New START Treaty obligations despite Russian claims of the opposite, a State Department spokesperson told Sputnik on Monday.

Russian Foreign Ministry said earlier in the day that the US exceeded indicators laid down in the New START deal by 101 units due to launchers and heavy bombers.

"The United States is in full compliance with its treaty obligations and is implementing New START," the official said. "In order to meet the central limits of the treaty, the United States developed and utilized conversion procedures in full compliance with its treaty obligations.

The United States met the central limits in August 2017, and stands by its conversion procedures, he added.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday that Moscow welcomed Washington's decision to extend the New START Treaty.

In February, Russia and the United States agreed to extend the New START treaty for five more years without renegotiating any of its terms. The treaty, now set to expire on February 5, 2026, is the only arms control agreement between two countries that is still in force.

