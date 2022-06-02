US Says in 'Respectful' Talks With Mexico About Request to Have Cuba at Summit of Americas

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2022) The United States is in respectful discussions with Mexico regarding the latter's request to invite Cuba to the Summit of the Americas next week, senior director for the Western Hemisphere at the US National Security Council said on Wednesday.

"We have just had very respectful conversations with Mexico, and the Mexican President requested that Cuba (be invited to) the summit," Gonzalez said when asked about an option of inviting someone from the Cuban government. "The approach that we've taken is to talk to the leaders in the region, talk to Mexico ... We are still having some final considerations," Juan Gonzalez told a briefing.