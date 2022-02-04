US Says in Touch With Allies About Boosting Energy Supplies to Europe Amid Ukraine Crisis

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th February, 2022) The United States has been in contact with its allies on ways to increase energy supplies to Europe amid Russia-Ukraine tensions, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said on Friday.

"I think you are asking as it relates to potential invasion, that is something we've been very mindful of and in touch with our European partners and also suppliers about what can be done and how we can ensure or take steps to increase capacity out there to meet those needs should they raise," Psaki told a press briefing.