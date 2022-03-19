UrduPoint.com

US Says In Touch With India To Convey World Watching Where Nations Stand On Ukraine Crisis

Muhammad Irfan Published March 19, 2022 | 12:50 AM

US Says in Touch With India to Convey World Watching Where Nations Stand on Ukraine Crisis

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th March, 2022) The United States has been in touch with Indian leaders to convey that the world is watching where countries stand on the Ukraine crisis, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said on Friday.

"We have been in touch, of course, with Indian leaders at a range of levels, not through the President," Psaki said. "But what we would project or convey to any leader around the world is that the rest of the world is watching where you're going to stand as it relates to this conflict."

Related Topics

India World Ukraine White House United States

Recent Stories

Traffic police intensify campaign against smoke em ..

Traffic police intensify campaign against smoke emitting vehicles

24 minutes ago
 Russian trio blast off for ISS in shadow of Ukrain ..

Russian trio blast off for ISS in shadow of Ukraine war

24 minutes ago
 UN chief calls for working towards united world fr ..

UN chief calls for working towards united world free of hate

57 minutes ago
 Luiz Felipe, Joao Pedro called up for Italy agains ..

Luiz Felipe, Joao Pedro called up for Italy against North Macedonia

1 hour ago
 ‘Woh Kon Hai’ of Hadiqa Kiani stuns fans

‘Woh Kon Hai’ of Hadiqa Kiani stuns fans

2 hours ago
 Bajao shortlists top 10 amazing voice

Bajao shortlists top 10 amazing voice

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>