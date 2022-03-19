US Says in Touch With India to Convey World Watching Where Nations Stand on Ukraine Crisis

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th March, 2022) The United States has been in touch with Indian leaders to convey that the world is watching where countries stand on the Ukraine crisis, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said on Friday.

"We have been in touch, of course, with Indian leaders at a range of levels, not through the President," Psaki said. "But what we would project or convey to any leader around the world is that the rest of the world is watching where you're going to stand as it relates to this conflict."