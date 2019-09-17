UrduPoint.com
US Says Intelligence Shows Cruise Missiles Fired At Saudi Oil Came From Iran - Reports

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 17th September 2019 | 11:10 PM

The attacks on Saudi Arabia's oil facilities over the weekend originated in Iran, US media reported on Tuesday, citing two officials familiar with the latest intelligence on the matter

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th September, 2019) The attacks on Saudi Arabia's oil facilities over the weekend originated in Iran, US media reported on Tuesday, citing two officials familiar with the latest intelligence on the matter.

Several low-flying cruise missiles were launched from a location in western Iran during Saturday's attacks on facilities in Abqaiq and Khurais, NBC reported.

The attacks cut Saudi Arabia's output by 5.7 million barrels per day, or more than 5 percent of the world's daily crude production, causing a surge in oil prices.

The latest US evidence, which the report said one source has described as imagery, draws a clearer link between the attack and Iran and could worsen existing tensions between Tehran and Washington.

US officials are considering imposing multilateral sanctions with allies against Iran as a possible response to the attacks, the report said.

But the White House could also be weighing military options. On Monday, Defense Secretary Mark Esper said via Twitter that the United States was working with international partners to respond to the "unprecedented" attacks.

The Defense Department has reportedly advocated for restraint, though Esper said in his Tweet that he and other Pentagon commanders and officials from other agencies briefed President Donald Trump on the situation, presumably offering a full range of military and diplomatic options.

Trump said over the weekend that the United States is "locked and loaded" to respond once it verifies who it believes to be the culprit behind the attack.

