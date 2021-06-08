(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th June, 2021) Iran's decision to take steps to limit the International Atomic Energy Agency's (IAEA) verification and monitoring activities at its nuclear sites will complicate efforts for Washington and Tehran to return to compliance with the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), US Charge d'Affaires in Vienna Louis Bono said on Tuesday.

"Iran's steps to limit the IAEA's verification and monitoring activities, including under its Additional Protocol, will only make it harder to re-establish pragmatic diplomacy and reach the outcome Iran says it seeks," Bono said. "IAEA verification is a cornerstone to the nonproliferation regime and the foundation on which the JCPOA is built. Iran should not undermine that foundation at the very time we all seek a mutual return to compliance."