UrduPoint.com

US Says It Has Donated More Than 100 Mn Vaccine Doses

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 57 seconds ago Tue 03rd August 2021 | 08:12 PM

US says it has donated more than 100 mn vaccine doses

The United States has now donated more than 100 million doses of Covid-19 vaccine to other countries, the White House said Tuesday

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2021 ) :The United States has now donated more than 100 million doses of Covid-19 vaccine to other countries, the White House said Tuesday.

It said this is more than that donated by all other countries combined and marks "just the beginning" of President Joe Biden's efforts to ship the live-saving medicine around the world.

The United States has shipped 111,701 doses to 60 countries, mostly through the international vaccine distribution system known as Covax, but also in conjunction with organizations such as the African Union and the Caribbean Community, or CARICOM.

"According to the United Nations, this is more than the donations of all other countries combined and reflects the generosity of the American spirit," a White House statement said.

Major recipients of donated vaccine include Indonesia, the Philippines, Colombia, Vietnam, Bangladesh, Pakistan, and South Africa.

The does "are just the beginning of the Administration's efforts to provide vaccines to the world," the statement reads.

Starting late this month the United States will start sending 500 million Pfizer doses that it has pledged to purchase and donate to 100 low-income countries.

The White House insisted that the US does not use vaccines to curry favor with other countries and just wants to save lives. China and Russia have been accused of engaging in so-called "vaccine diplomacy".

Biden was to give a speech later Tuesday to discuss his efforts to push vaccination abroad and at home, as the Delta variant surges and triggers new coronavirus health restrictions by government authorities and companies.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Bangladesh United Nations Russia China White House Indonesia South Africa United States Philippines Colombia Vietnam All Government Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Opposition walks out from assembly proceedings

Opposition walks out from assembly proceedings

59 seconds ago
 Dawat-e-Islami plants saplings in Peshawar Press C ..

Dawat-e-Islami plants saplings in Peshawar Press Club

1 minute ago
 Abu Dhabi National Oil Company Sells First Batch o ..

Abu Dhabi National Oil Company Sells First Batch of Blue Ammonia to Japan

1 minute ago
 Seven cops booked

Seven cops booked

15 minutes ago
 Sarwar condoles demise of Raja Basharat's mother-i ..

Sarwar condoles demise of Raja Basharat's mother-in-law

16 minutes ago
 New York City to Require Vaccinations for Dining, ..

New York City to Require Vaccinations for Dining, Gyms, Other Indoor Activities ..

16 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.