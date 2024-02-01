Open Menu

US Says It Hit Huthi Missile That Threatened American Planes

Umer Jamshaid Published February 01, 2024 | 02:00 AM

US says it hit Huthi missile that threatened American planes

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2024) American forces destroyed a missile belonging to Yemen's Huthi rebels on Wednesday that posed an "imminent threat" to US aircraft, the military said.

The United States has carried out strikes on the Huthis both unilaterally and jointly with Britain, but previous air raids were focused on reducing the rebels' ability to target international shipping rather than addressing a danger to aircraft.

US forces "struck and destroyed a Huthi surface-to-air missile prepared to launch" after determining that it "presented an imminent threat to US aircraft," the Central Command (CENTCOM) said in a statement on social media.

CENTCOM did not identify the type of aircraft that were threatened or the exact location of the strike, only saying that it took place in "Huthi-controlled areas of Yemen."

The Huthis began targeting Red Sea shipping in November, saying they were hitting Israeli-linked vessels in support of Palestinians in Gaza, which has been ravaged by the Israel-Hamas war.

US and UK forces have responded with strikes on the rebels, who have since declared American and British interests to be legitimate targets as well.

Some of the US strikes have been carried out against missiles that CENTCOM has said posed an imminent threat to ships, indicating a robust surveillance effort focused on Huthi-controlled territory that likely involves military aircraft.

In addition to military action, Washington has sought to put diplomatic and financial pressure on the Huthis, redesignating them as a terrorist organization earlier this month after previously having dropped that label soon after President Joe Biden took office.

Related Topics

Terrorist Washington Social Media Threatened Gaza Yemen United Kingdom United States November

Recent Stories

First lady member AJK parliamentarian Surraya Khur ..

First lady member AJK parliamentarian Surraya Khursheed laid to rest

2 hours ago
 EU to shield farmers threatened by Ukraine imports

EU to shield farmers threatened by Ukraine imports

2 hours ago
 Russia & Ukraine exchange hundreds of POWs

Russia & Ukraine exchange hundreds of POWs

2 hours ago
 Boeing CEO says company focused on safety, won't d ..

Boeing CEO says company focused on safety, won't discuss financial targets

2 hours ago
 Raising Kashmir issue top priority of AJK govt: AJ ..

Raising Kashmir issue top priority of AJK govt: AJK PM

2 hours ago
 Blinken on new Mideast trip 'in coming days': US o ..

Blinken on new Mideast trip 'in coming days': US official

3 hours ago
CII denounces armed confrontation contrary to 'Pai ..

CII denounces armed confrontation contrary to 'Paigham-e- Pakistan' accord

3 hours ago
 FM Jilani, EEAS Sec Gen. discuss global, regional ..

FM Jilani, EEAS Sec Gen. discuss global, regional developments

3 hours ago
 PML-N announces to support independent candidates ..

PML-N announces to support independent candidates in NA-211, PS-46

3 hours ago
 ITS installation along NHA network imperative to e ..

ITS installation along NHA network imperative to ease commuters: Shahid

3 hours ago
 Gaza population 'starving to death': WHO

Gaza population 'starving to death': WHO

3 hours ago
 Gaza's unprecedented destruction to take billions ..

Gaza's unprecedented destruction to take billions of dollars & decades to revers ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World