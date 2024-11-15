US Says It Stands By Pakistan In Combatting Terrorism, Slams Quetta Train Station Bombing
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 15, 2024 | 02:30 PM
WASHINGTON, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2024) The United States stand shoulder-to-shoulder with Pakistan in its fight against terrorism, the State Department said Thursday, while condemning last week's deadly bombing on the railway station in Quetta.
“We strongly condemn the BLA (Balochistan Liberation Army) Majeed Brigade’s November 9th bombing at a railway station and we extend our deepest condolences to the victims and their families," Principal Deputy Spokesperson Vedant Patel told the daily press briefing
"We have a shared interest in combating these kinds of threats with Pakistan,"he said, adding, "We have a shared commitment to regional security," he said in response to a question from a Pakistani correspondent.
"The U.S. itself has designated the BLA as a specially designated global terrorist organization," Patel said.
"We did that back in 2019. And at the end of the day, we’re going to continue to stand shoulder-to-shoulder with Pakistan in its fight against terrorism and violent extremism."
In response to a question about Taliban leaders congratulating the American people for not handing the leadership of their country to a woman, Patel said, "I can’t imagine the Taliban are experts when it comes to leadership under a woman or not .
.. but the Taliban are hardly credible voices when it comes to the role women play in their society and the role that women leaders play.”
He went on to say, "And what you’ve heard us say time and time again is that for as long as the Taliban continues to essentially hold back 50 percent of its population from fully integrating in society, fully participating in society, it certainly is not going to be able to reach the international recognition that we know that they – that they’re seeking."
Soon after Republican leader Donald Trump defeated Vice President Kamala Harris to win the 2024 presidential elections, the Taliban sent a congratulatory letter to the president-elect saying they hoped he would open new chapter in the relations, quipping, "Americans are not ready to hand over the leadership of their great country to a woman,”
