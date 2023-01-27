The US said Thursday it was "deeply concerned" after Israel carried out a military operation in the city of Jenin in the northern occupied West Bank, urging "all parties" to de-escalate

WASHINGTON, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2023 ):The US said Thursday it was "deeply concerned" after Israel carried out a military operation in the city of Jenin in the northern occupied West Bank, urging "all parties" to de-escalate.

"We mourn the loss of innocent lives as well as injuries to civilians and are deeply concerned by the cycle of violence in the West Bank," State Department spokesman Ned Price said in a written statement.

"We underscore the urgent need for all parties to de-escalate, prevent further loss of civilian life, and work together to improve the security situation in the West Bank," he said.

"Palestinians and Israelis equally deserve to live safely and securely."The statement noted that nine Palestinians, including at least one civilian, were killed in Jenin on Thursday, adding: "We recognize the very real security challenges facing Israel and the Palestinian Authority and condemn terrorist groups planning and carrying out attacks against civilians."The Israeli army on Thursday carried out a large-scale military offensive in the Jenin refugee camp in the northern West Bank which left nine people dead, dozens of wounded and great damage to buildings and property.