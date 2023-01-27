UrduPoint.com

US Says It's 'deeply Concerned' After Palestinians Killed In Israeli Operation

Faizan Hashmi Published January 27, 2023 | 06:17 PM

US says it's 'deeply concerned' after Palestinians killed in Israeli operation

The US said Thursday it was "deeply concerned" after Israel carried out a military operation in the city of Jenin in the northern occupied West Bank, urging "all parties" to de-escalate

WASHINGTON, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2023 ):The US said Thursday it was "deeply concerned" after Israel carried out a military operation in the city of Jenin in the northern occupied West Bank, urging "all parties" to de-escalate.

"We mourn the loss of innocent lives as well as injuries to civilians and are deeply concerned by the cycle of violence in the West Bank," State Department spokesman Ned Price said in a written statement.

"We underscore the urgent need for all parties to de-escalate, prevent further loss of civilian life, and work together to improve the security situation in the West Bank," he said.

"Palestinians and Israelis equally deserve to live safely and securely."The statement noted that nine Palestinians, including at least one civilian, were killed in Jenin on Thursday, adding: "We recognize the very real security challenges facing Israel and the Palestinian Authority and condemn terrorist groups planning and carrying out attacks against civilians."The Israeli army on Thursday carried out a large-scale military offensive in the Jenin refugee camp in the northern West Bank which left nine people dead, dozens of wounded and great damage to buildings and property.

Related Topics

Dead Terrorist Army Israel Bank Price All Refugee

Recent Stories

Imran Khan accuses Zardari of paying to terrorist ..

Imran Khan accuses Zardari of paying to terrorist group for his life

4 minutes ago
 Rs 134,000 fine imposed on profiteers in Faisalaba ..

Rs 134,000 fine imposed on profiteers in Faisalabad

15 minutes ago
 Court orders quashing money-laundering case agains ..

Court orders quashing money-laundering case against Tareen, son in Lahore

16 minutes ago
 Moscow Not Ruling Out Grossi's Visit to Russia to ..

Moscow Not Ruling Out Grossi's Visit to Russia to Discuss Further Cooperation

16 minutes ago
 Four gangsters arrested in Lahore

Four gangsters arrested in Lahore

16 minutes ago
 The Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) organis ..

The Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) organises Hajj draw ceremony

16 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.