US Says Kiev Got 1st Batch of $53Mln Worth of Energy-Related Equipment, Technical Support

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th December, 2022) Ukraine has received the first tranche of the $53 million worth of US-provided energy-related equipment and technical support, US National Security Council Strategic Communications Coordinator John Kirby said on Friday.

"The first tranche of the $53 million worth of energy-related equipment and technical support has arrived in Ukraine," Kirby told a briefing.

In late November, the State Department announced that the United States will provide Ukraine with $53 million to acquire critical electricity grid equipment as its system comes under pressure due to Russia's special military operation and approaching winter.