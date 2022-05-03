UrduPoint.com

US Says Military Readiness Unaffected By Aid To Ukraine Despite Javelin Shortage Concerns

Sumaira FH Published May 03, 2022 | 04:10 AM

US Says Military Readiness Unaffected by Aid to Ukraine Despite Javelin Shortage Concerns

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd May, 2022) The Pentagon has denied that arms transfers to Ukraine have impacted America's military readiness amid concerns that the Pentagon's own stockpile of Javelin weapons might be dwindling.

"We are comfortable that our readiness has not been impacted by the series of presidential drawdown authorities that we've executed," a senior US Defense Department official told reporters on Monday.

 The official also said that the US has delivered more than 5,000 of the 5,500 Javelin anti-tank weapons systems Washington has committed to Ukraine.

However, despite the Pentagon's assurances, the Biden administration is looking at alternative plans in case there are shortages.

"We're considering a range of options, if they're needed, to increase production capacity and improve production timelines of both... Javelins, as well as Stingers," White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said later in the day.

On Tuesday, President Joe Biden will visit a Lockheed Martin plant in Alabama that makes Javelins just as lawmakers and former officials are raising concerns about the US military stockpiles running low.

Psaki said the plant Biden is visiting currently can produce up to 2,100 Javelins per year.

However, the US has now distributed one-third of its available Javelin missiles, according to Senator Richard Blumenthal, who said it will take a year to ramp up to full production from the current annual purchasing level of 1,000 per year. He estimated that it could take up to 32 months to replenish the stocks. Raytheon, confirming this, said it will probably not be until 2023-2024 before they can fully replenish both Javelin and Stinger supplies.

Psaki pointed out the domestic benefits of the program to arm Ukraine.

"Each Javelin... missile requires more than 200 semiconductors to make.  And boosting domestic chip manufacturing isn't just critical to making more in America or lowering prices, it's also a vital component of our national security," Psaki said on Monday.

The Biden administration since Russia's military operation began has committed over $3.4 billion in security aid to Ukraine. Biden last week asked Congress for another $33 billion in aid for Kiev, $20 billion of which would be allocated to security assistance.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Washington Pentagon White House Visit Kiev Congress Stocks From Allied Rental Modarba Billion

Recent Stories

Eidul Fitr to be celebrated on Tuesday

Eidul Fitr to be celebrated on Tuesday

4 hours ago
 US Plans to Return Embassy to Kiev as Other Countr ..

US Plans to Return Embassy to Kiev as Other Countries Already Reopening Their Mi ..

4 hours ago
 Biden Official Touts California's Affordable Housi ..

Biden Official Touts California's Affordable Housing Initiatives Amid Rising Hom ..

4 hours ago
 West's Anti-Russia Sanctions May Be Lifted Only in ..

West's Anti-Russia Sanctions May Be Lifted Only in Agreement With Kiev - Scholz

5 hours ago
 Direct NATO Participation in Ukraine Conflict Rule ..

Direct NATO Participation in Ukraine Conflict Ruled Out - Scholz

5 hours ago
 Ukraine Envoy Urges Ottawa to Reduce Russia's Dipl ..

Ukraine Envoy Urges Ottawa to Reduce Russia's Diplomatic Presence in Canada

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.