US Says More Resources Needed to Counter Russia Disinformation in South America - SOUTHCOM

The United States Southern Command said Thursday that it could use additional resources to counter Russian disinformation in its area of responsibility

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2023) The United States Southern Command said Thursday that it could use additional resources to counter Russian disinformation in its area of responsibility.

"I could use additional resources in order to counter (it). We can do a lot more in this region and a little goes a long way with our partners," SOUTHCOM Commander General Laura Richardson said at a Senate Committee on Armed Services hearing.

Richardson said that Russia had an "extensive disinformation campaign," media agreements with 11 countries in the region, and millions of followers of its media outlets, RT en Espanol and Sputnik Mundo.

She added that Russia's media activities undermined democracies and challenged US credibility.

Russian officials have repeatedly slammed allegations against Sputnik and RT and criticized Western attempts to put pressure on them as acts contrary to their proclamations in favor of freedom of the press.

