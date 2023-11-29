Open Menu

US Says 'must And Will' Continue Backing Ukraine

Muhammad Irfan Published November 29, 2023 | 07:43 PM

US says 'must and will' continue backing Ukraine

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Wednesday said Washington and its allies remained steadfast in their backing for Ukraine against Russia's invasion, despite doubts over future assistance and stalemate on the ground

Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2023) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Wednesday said Washington and its allies remained steadfast in their backing for Ukraine against Russia's invasion, despite doubts over future assistance and stalemate on the ground.

"Some are questioning whether the United States and other NATO allies in truth continue to stand with Ukraine as we enter the second winter of (Russian President Vladimir) Putin's brutality," Blinken said.

"But the answer here today at NATO is clear and it's unwavering. We must and we will continue to support Ukraine."

There are fears that a lack of adequate support from the West -- at a time when it is distracted by the Israel-Hamas war -- could end up forcing Kyiv to seek a compromise with Putin from a position of weakness.

Western officials insist they remain committed and are not pressing Kyiv to negotiate with Moscow even as Ukraine's top general admits fighting has ground to a bloody stalemate.

Ukraine's foreign minister said Wednesday that it won't "back down" in its fight against Russia, despite doubts over US support and minimal progress on the front line.

"We have to continue, we have to keep fighting. Ukraine is not going to back down," Ukraine's top diplomat Dmytro Kuleba told Kyiv's NATO backers in Brussels.

"Our strategic goal, which is territorial integrity within internationally recognised borders as of 1991, remains unchanged," he said.

"The issue here is not just Ukraine's security it is the security and safety of the entire Euro-Atlantic space."

Opposition from hardline Republicans in the US Congress has stalled a new $60-billion package of support and thrown into question the future of Washington's assistance.

"Hopefully the US Congress will also find a solution that will be in the best interests of the American people which is actually to support both Israel and Ukraine," Kuleba said.

- 'Defending Europe' -

"Because you know, the best way to avoid sending your own soldiers into war is to help another country fight its own war."

Ukraine is pushing to join NATO to ensure it is covered by the US-led alliance's protective umbrella.

NATO has vowed Kyiv will join one day but refused to issue a formal invite at a summit this summer due to fears from key powers the United States and Germany that Ukraine's membership could drag them into war with Moscow.

NATO members made recommendations on Wednesday over reforms -- both military and political -- for Kyiv to carry out aimed at helping it get closer to eventually joining the alliance.

Kuleba said that due to the major Western support during the war Ukraine was already becoming "a de facto NATO army in terms of our technical capacity, management approaches and principles".

"Defending Europe without Ukraine is a futile task," he said.

"You cannot do it simply for one simple reason -- we currently have the strongest and the most battle-hardened army in Europe."

Kuleba pushed back at any suggestion that his country should have to cede any of the territory occupied by Moscow to gain NATO membership.

"Somehow it's always easy to advise someone else to give up and make concessions," Kuleba said.

Related Topics

NATO Army Israel Ukraine Moscow Russia Europe Washington Germany Brussels Progress Vladimir Putin Alliance United States Congress From Best Top Opposition

Recent Stories

Sustained action amid global recession must to ave ..

Sustained action amid global recession must to avert financial implication: Expe ..

4 minutes ago
 Bilawal, Asif Zardari arrived in Quetta to address ..

Bilawal, Asif Zardari arrived in Quetta to address public gathering on Nov 30

4 minutes ago
 PM leaves for Dubai to participate in COP-28

PM leaves for Dubai to participate in COP-28

4 minutes ago
 Police arrest two drug peddlers, recovered liquor, ..

Police arrest two drug peddlers, recovered liquor, mainpuri

39 minutes ago
 KEMU celebrates 13th convocation with governor's p ..

KEMU celebrates 13th convocation with governor's praise, noteworthy achievements

39 minutes ago
 Govt prioritizing development of Balochistan with ..

Govt prioritizing development of Balochistan with focus on law & order: Caretake ..

42 minutes ago
Shan Masood eager to do well in Australia

Shan Masood eager to do well in Australia

42 minutes ago
 Transfer, postings of D&SJ, Addl D&J's ordered

Transfer, postings of D&SJ, Addl D&J's ordered

45 minutes ago
 Govt, ILO to forge collaborative path to enhance s ..

Govt, ILO to forge collaborative path to enhance social justice, decent work

39 minutes ago
 Int’l Squash Series 2023 from Thursday

Int’l Squash Series 2023 from Thursday

39 minutes ago
 Bucks, Kings and Celtics advance in NBA In-Season ..

Bucks, Kings and Celtics advance in NBA In-Season Tournament

39 minutes ago
 China’s cooperation on Pakistan Lightning Monito ..

China’s cooperation on Pakistan Lightning Monitoring Network acknowledged

39 minutes ago

More Stories From World