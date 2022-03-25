US Says NATO Must Face Ukraine Crisis, Russia-Belarus Defense Ties With Strength, Resolve

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th March, 2022) The United States and NATO should demonstrate strength and resolve in the face of the Ukraine conflict and growing Russia-Belarus defense relationship, National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said on Friday.

"The combination of Russia's brutal war in Ukraine and the change in the physical military relationship between Russia and Belarus does mean from the President's perspective that the United States and NATO need to show strength and resolve in terms of the forces and capabilities postured along the eastern flank," Sullivan said.