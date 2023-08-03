US Says NATO Not at Stage to Invoke Article 5 Amid Polish-Belarus Border Dispute

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd August, 2023) The United States does not consider NATO to be at the stage to invoke Article 5 collective defense obligation after Poland accused Belarus of violating its airspace, US State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said on Wednesday.

The Polish Defense Ministry said on Tuesday that two Belarusian helicopters intruded into the country's air space. The Belarusian Defense Ministry replied that Minsk provided Warsaw with objective air control data indicating an absence of any grounds for the Polish accusations.

"There is a process that is in place for NATO countries to invoke Article 5. We are not at that stage," Miller said during a press briefing.

NATO's article 5 states that an armed attack against any NATO member will be considered an attack against the entire alliance and it will take action it deems necessary.

Miller also said that the United States expects all countries to respect the sovereign airspace of other countries and will continue to take NATO member states' security very seriously.