US says new Tunisia constitution could harm basic rights

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2022 ) :The United States on Tuesday raised concerns that Tunisia's new constitution would harm human rights and noted low turnout in a referendum called by President Kais Saied.

"We do note a broad range of Tunisia civil society, media and political parties have expressed deep concerns regarding the referendum and, in particular, widespread concerns among many Tunisians regarding the lack of an inclusive and transparent process," State Department spokesman Ned price told reporters.

"We also note concerns that the new constitution includes weakened checks and balances that could compromise the protection of human rights and fundamental freedoms," Price said.

He pointed to "low turnout" and "limited scope for genuine public debate during the drafting of the new constitution."The United States has been increasingly critical of Saied a year after he sacked the government and suspended parliament in what was the only democracy to have emerged from the 2011 Arab Spring uprisings.