US Says 'no Change' In Taiwan Policy After Biden Defense Vow

Fri 22nd October 2021 | 08:37 PM

US says 'no change' in Taiwan policy after Biden defense vow

The White House clarified Friday that there was no change in US policy on Taiwan after President Joe Biden promised to defend the island from Chinese attack, angering Beijing

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2021 ) :The White House clarified Friday that there was no change in US policy on Taiwan after President Joe Biden promised to defend the island from Chinese attack, angering Beijing.

"The president was not announcing any change in our policy and there is no change in our policy," a White House spokesperson said.

