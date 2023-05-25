US Says No Conclusion Yet on Reports of Ukraine Using US-Made Equipment to Attack Russia

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2023) The United States is yet to reach a conclusion on reports that US-made military equipment was used in the recent attack on Russia's Belgorod region bordering Ukraine, State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said on Wednesday.

"It wouldn't be appropriate to prejudge what any actions might be before we reach a conclusion about what actually happened," Miller said during a press briefing.

The State Department has seen and continues to analyze media reports on the attack on the Belgorod region in the past days, Miller added.

The Russian Defense Ministry released on Tuesday footage of destroyed military vehicles, including several US-supplied ones, used by a Ukrainian sabotage group in the attack on the Belgorod region, including Hummer and MaxxPro trucks equipped with machine guns.

The video shows burnt armored vehicles, including several US-produced Humvee military trucks, half sunk into craters from the shelling, as well as the remains of several passenger pickups.

The video also shows torn military outfits lying on the ground, including parts of combat vests, army clothes, and communication devices.

The region's governor, Vyacheslav Gladkov, also published on Telegram a photo of a US-supplied armored vehicle captured from the Ukrainian sabotage group.