US Says 'No Date' Yet For Postponed New START Arms-Treaty Talks With Russia - Kirby

Muhammad Irfan Published December 02, 2022

US Says 'No Date' Yet for Postponed New START Arms-Treaty Talks With Russia - Kirby

There is no date set for the New START arms-treaty talks between the United States and Russia, National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2022) There is no date set for the New START arms-treaty talks between the United States and Russia, National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said on Friday.

"Unfortunately, we don't have a date to speak," said Kirby.

Earlier this week, Russia and the US put off the new round of talks on the New START treaty, which would have been the first such talks since Russia's operation in Ukraine.

