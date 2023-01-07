UrduPoint.com

US Says No Date Yet On When Bradleys To Arrive In Ukraine, But Training Won't Take Long

Muhammad Irfan Published January 07, 2023 | 12:00 AM

US Says No Date Yet on When Bradleys to Arrive in Ukraine, But Training Won't Take Long

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th January, 2023) There is no date yet on when Bradley infantry fighting vehicles will arrive in Ukraine, but it will not take much time for the Ukrainians to learn how to use them, US National Security Council Strategic Communications Coordinator John Kirby said on Friday.

"It will be some time before they can actually get into country. I couldn't give you a date certain on the Calendar, but I can tell you we are going to do that as fast as we can," Kirby told a briefing. "This is not a system that will require an exorbitant amount of training for the Ukrainians ... It's not so sophisticated that it will take them very long to learn it not only to operate it but to maintain it."

