US Says No New Tariffs on Chinese Goods to Be Introduced - Reports

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2019) The United States has announced its readiness to abstain from introducing new tariffs on exported Chinese goods as a result of the meeting that US President Donald Trump and Chinese leader Xi Jinping held on the sidelines of the G20 summit on Saturday, media have reported.

Trade delegations of the two countries have agreed to hold a more detailed conversation on the matter, Xinhua news agency specified.