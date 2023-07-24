Open Menu

US Says 'No Perfect Solution' To Allow Ukraine To Ship Same Grain As Under Black Sea Deal

Sumaira FH Published July 24, 2023 | 11:08 PM

US Says 'No Perfect Solution' to Allow Ukraine to Ship Same Grain as Under Black Sea Deal

US State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said on Monday that there is "no perfect solution" that will allow shipping the same amount of grain out of Ukraine as was the case under the United Nations-brokered Black Sea Initiative

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th July, 2023) US State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said on Monday that there is "no perfect solution" that will allow shipping the same amount of grain out of Ukraine as was the case under the United Nations-brokered Black Sea Initiative.

"There is no perfect solution that would allow Ukraine to ship the same amount of grain, as it did under the Black Sea Grain initiative, without the reopening of the sea lines," Miller said.

