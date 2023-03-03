UrduPoint.com

US Says No Senior-Level Contacts With Russia In Near Future After Blinken-Lavrov Meeting

Sumaira FH Published March 03, 2023 | 01:20 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd March, 2023) The United States does not expect any more contacts with Russia at the senior level in the near future after Secretary of State Antony Blinken's meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on the G20 sidelines, State Department spokesman Ned price said on Thursday.

"We're not expecting any more formal senior-level dialogue. In the near term. Of course, we're always going to remain open to dialogue," Price said during a press briefing.

