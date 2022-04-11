US Says Not Aware of Any Plans to Provide S-400 Air Defense Systems to Ukraine

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th April, 2022) The United States is not aware of any plans to provide the S-400 air defense system to Ukraine, a senior US Defense Department official said on Monday.

"I know of no plans to provide S-400 systems to Ukraine from anybody. This is not a system as you know, it's very, very much more advanced. It's not a system that the Ukrainians are trained on and know how to use," the senior said during a press briefing.