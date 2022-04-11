UrduPoint.com

US Says Not Aware Of Any Plans To Provide S-400 Air Defense Systems To Ukraine

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 11, 2022 | 09:00 PM

US Says Not Aware of Any Plans to Provide S-400 Air Defense Systems to Ukraine

The United States is not aware of any plans to provide the S-400 air defense system to Ukraine, a senior US Defense Department official said on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th April, 2022) The United States is not aware of any plans to provide the S-400 air defense system to Ukraine, a senior US Defense Department official said on Monday.

"I know of no plans to provide S-400 systems to Ukraine from anybody. This is not a system as you know, it's very, very much more advanced. It's not a system that the Ukrainians are trained on and know how to use," the senior said during a press briefing.

Related Topics

Ukraine United States From

Recent Stories

24 dead in Philippines landslides, flooding

24 dead in Philippines landslides, flooding

53 seconds ago
 Lahore High Court orders to get the office of depu ..

Lahore High Court orders to get the office of deputy speaker Punjab Assembly ope ..

54 seconds ago
 Modi Tells Biden He Suggested Direct Talks Between ..

Modi Tells Biden He Suggested Direct Talks Between Putin, Zelenskyy

2 minutes ago
 Iranian Foreign Ministry Condemns Russia's Suspens ..

Iranian Foreign Ministry Condemns Russia's Suspension From UNHRC

2 minutes ago
 Over Half of Americans Fear Possibility of Metaver ..

Over Half of Americans Fear Possibility of Metaverse Data Access Abuse - Poll

2 minutes ago
 France's Macron steps up campaign against Le Pen

France's Macron steps up campaign against Le Pen

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.