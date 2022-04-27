US Says Not Changing Own Posture After Lavrov Warns of Nuclear War Risks

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2022) The United States is paying close attention to what Russia is doing, but does not see the need to change own nuclear posture at the moment, State Department spokesman Ned price said on Tuesday.

On Monday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that the risks of nuclear war are now very significant and this danger should not be underestimated, while there are many who are willing to artificially inflate this threat.

"Even as we talk about this in terms of bluster, in terms of propaganda, in terms of provocative statements or bellicose statements that we are not paying very close attention to and that we are not thinking through various contingencies, we absolutely are.

When it comes to potential nuclear escalation, of course we are paying very close attention to Russia's activities, to what it's doing, to what it's not doing," Price told a briefing. "We are always evaluating our own nuclear posture. At this point, we have determined that there is no reason to change our posture."