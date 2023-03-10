US Says Not Stepping Back in Mideast as Saudis, Iran Reach Detente in China

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th March, 2023) White House National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby said on Friday he would stridently push back on the idea that the United States is stepping back on its role in the middle East after China helped restore ties between Iran and Saudi Arabia.

"I would stridently push back on this idea that we're stepping back in the Middle East, far from it," Kirby said during a conference call.