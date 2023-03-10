UrduPoint.com

US Says Not Stepping Back In Mideast As Saudis, Iran Reach Detente In China

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 10, 2023 | 09:49 PM

US Says Not Stepping Back in Mideast as Saudis, Iran Reach Detente in China

White House National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby said on Friday he would stridently push back on the idea that the United States is stepping back on its role in the Middle East after China helped restore ties between Iran and Saudi Arabia

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th March, 2023) White House National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby said on Friday he would stridently push back on the idea that the United States is stepping back on its role in the middle East after China helped restore ties between Iran and Saudi Arabia.

"I would stridently push back on this idea that we're stepping back in the Middle East, far from it," Kirby said during a conference call.

Related Topics

Iran China White House United States Saudi Arabia Middle East From

Recent Stories

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemns violence o ..

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemns violence of PTI workers against journali ..

3 minutes ago
 Farooq H Naek elected unopposed as member of IPU's ..

Farooq H Naek elected unopposed as member of IPU's Standing Committee on Human R ..

3 minutes ago
 Madrid cut Liga gap on Barca with Espanyol comebac ..

Madrid cut Liga gap on Barca with Espanyol comeback

3 minutes ago
 BBC sport output in chaos as Lineker taken off air ..

BBC sport output in chaos as Lineker taken off air in asylum row

3 minutes ago
 CM Balochistan condemns attack on Sardar Rind's co ..

CM Balochistan condemns attack on Sardar Rind's convoy

5 minutes ago
 Pope Francis Says Ready to Travel to Kiev on Condi ..

Pope Francis Says Ready to Travel to Kiev on Condition of Twin Visit to Moscow

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.