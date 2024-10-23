US Says 'now Is The Time' To End Gaza War
Umer Jamshaid Published October 23, 2024 | 06:30 PM
Jerusalem, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2024) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday "now is the time" to end the conflict in Gaza, and urged Israel to avoid further escalation with Iran.
Blinken's visit to the region is his 11th since the start of the war in Gaza and his first since Israel-Hezbollah violence escalated to all-out war last month.
Previous US efforts to end the Gaza war and contain the regional fallout have failed.
- Blinken urges Israel-Saudi ties -
"Since October 7 a year ago, Israel has achieved most of its strategic objectives when it comes to Gaza... Now is the time to turn those successes into enduring, strategic success," Blinken said as he left Israel, following meetings with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and other top officials.
Addressing Israel's pledge to retaliate for Iran's October 1 attack, he said: "It's also very important that Israel respond in ways that do not create greater escalation."
After Israel, Blinken began a visit to Saudi Arabia, which has put on hold talks towards a normalisation deal with Israel until a Palestinian state is created.
The top US diplomat renewed his bid to broker diplomatic ties between the two countries, urging Israel to seize an "incredible opportunity in this region to move in a totally different direction".
Blinken will then visit Qatar and Britain, where he will hold talks with Arab counterparts on the Gaza and Lebanon wars.
