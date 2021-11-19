UrduPoint.com

US Says Planning Deeper Defense Ties With Vietnam Including More Training, Ship Visits

Sumaira FH 19 seconds ago Fri 19th November 2021 | 08:25 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th November, 2021) The United States is expecting to have a stronger defense cooperation with Vietnam, including more training and more frequent ship visits to the country, White House Coordinator for the Indo-Pacific Kurt Campbell said on Friday.

"I think, given some of the last legislation that Sen. (John) McCain passed, actually helped open the arena for greater cooperation between our defense firms and our governments in the defense realm. I think that will take place over time. I think there's going to be more training, more ship visits and the like," Campbell said during a conversation at the US Institute of Peace.

