Open Menu

US Says Putin Nuclear War Remarks 'irresponsible'

Umer Jamshaid Published March 01, 2024 | 12:50 AM

US says Putin nuclear war remarks 'irresponsible'

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2024) The United States on Thursday denounced Russian President Vladimir Putin's warnings of a risk of nuclear war as "irresponsible," but said there was no sign of greater risk.

"It is not the first time we have seen irresponsible rhetoric from Vladimir Putin. It is no way for the leader of a nuclear-armed state to speak," State Department spokesman Matthew Miller told reporters.

"We have communicated in the past privately and directly with Russia about the consequences of the use of a nuclear weapon," he said.

But Miller added: "We do not have any sign that Russia is preparing to use a nuclear weapon."

Putin, in an address to the nation on Thursday, warned the West of "tragic consequences" for any country that sends troops into Ukraine to defend against Russia's invasion.

"Everything that the West comes up with creates the real threat of a conflict with the use of nuclear weapons, and thus the destruction of civilization," Putin said.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Nuclear Vladimir Putin United States From Weapon

Recent Stories

Govt hikes petrol price by Rs4.13 per litre

Govt hikes petrol price by Rs4.13 per litre

1 hour ago
 IGP Sindh attends passing-out ceremony

IGP Sindh attends passing-out ceremony

2 hours ago
 DC directs preparedness for rain emergency amid we ..

DC directs preparedness for rain emergency amid weather forecast

2 hours ago
 AJK SC directs MDA to resume services with immedia ..

AJK SC directs MDA to resume services with immediate effect

2 hours ago
 Governor Sindh distributes Rashan bags

Governor Sindh distributes Rashan bags

2 hours ago
 7 matches decided in National Kabaddi C’ship

7 matches decided in National Kabaddi C’ship

2 hours ago
KU moot calls for raising awareness of rare diseas ..

KU moot calls for raising awareness of rare diseases

2 hours ago
 Maryam directs Dadhocha Dam completion by November ..

Maryam directs Dadhocha Dam completion by November 2025 to meet Rawalpindi's wat ..

2 hours ago
 Commissioner for excessive plantation to minimize ..

Commissioner for excessive plantation to minimize effects of climate change

2 hours ago
 ISSI hosts seminar on “Pakistan’s Space Policy ..

ISSI hosts seminar on “Pakistan’s Space Policy, Tapping into the space poten ..

2 hours ago
 CM Domki directs to utilize resources for provisio ..

CM Domki directs to utilize resources for provision of facilities to flood victi ..

2 hours ago
 British Councils selects 600 schools to promote in ..

British Councils selects 600 schools to promote inclusive education

2 hours ago

More Stories From World