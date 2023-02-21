UrduPoint.com

Umer Jamshaid Published February 21, 2023 | 08:19 PM

US Says Ready to Discuss Arms Control With Russia Regardless of Other Global Developments

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st February, 2023) The United States is ready to pursue critical arms control measures with Russia, no matter what else is happening in the world, a National Security Council spokesperson said on Tuesday, after Moscow announced it is suspending its participation in the New START treaty.

"We remain ready to meet with Russia to discuss the Treaty and nuclear stability issues, as our recent P5 meeting on risk reduction illustrates. As we have said before, no matter what else is happening in the world, the United States is ready to pursue critical arms control measures," the spokesperson said in a statement, as quoted by CNN.

Earlier in the day, President Vladimir Putin said in his address to the Federal Assembly that Russia is suspending its participation in New START. Putin said any Russian return to talks would require clarity about how NATO's combined nuclear strike potential would be taken into account.

The Russian president said that NATO members act as if there is no connection between the issues of New START and the Ukraine conflict as well as other hostile actions against Russia.

