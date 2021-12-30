The United States is prepared to discuss Russia's security concerns with regard to eastern Europe and expects Moscow to be ready to hear Washington's concerns as well, a senior US administration official said on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th December, 2021) The United States is prepared to discuss Russia's security concerns with regard to eastern Europe and expects Moscow to be ready to hear Washington's concerns as well, a senior US administration official said on Wednesday.

"Russia has put its concerns on the table and we are prepared to discuss them," the US official said during a conference call on Wednesday.

"The United States and our allies and partners will put our concerns on the table and expect Russia to be prepared to discuss them as well. This dialogue should and we expect will proceed on the basis of reciprocity."

President Joe Biden has made clear to Russian President Vladimir Putin that the United States is ready to de-escalate tensions in the region through diplomatic talks, but the United States is ready to respond should Russia advance on Ukraine, the US official added.