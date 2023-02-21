US Says Ready to Discuss Strategic Arms Any Time With Russia, Irrespective of Other Issues

The United States is ready to discuss strategic arms limitations at any time with Russia, irrespective of other international or bilateral issues, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Tuesday, after Moscow announced it is suspending its participation in the treaty

Washington is "ready to talk about strategic arms limitations at any time with Russia, irrespective of anything else going on in the world or in our relationship," Blinken said, as quoted by The New York Times.

Earlier in the day, President Vladimir Putin said in his address to the Federal Assembly that Russia is suspending its participation in New START.� Putin said any Russian return to talks would require clarity about how NATO's combined nuclear strike potential would be taken into account.