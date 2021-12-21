UrduPoint.com

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Tue 21st December 2021 | 07:44 PM

US Says Ready to Work on Russia's Security Proposal, Despite Some 'Unacceptable' Items

The United States is willing to work on some things outlined in Russia's security proposals, but there are other items in them that are unacceptable, Assistant Secretary for the Bureau of European and Eurasian Affairs Karen Donfried said on Tuesday

"We are prepared to discuss those proposals that Russia put on the table. There are some things that we're prepared to work on and that we do believe that there's merit in having a discussion in these three formats that I outlined to you," Donfried said. "There are other things in those documents that the Russians know will be unacceptable."

