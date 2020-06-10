UrduPoint.com
US Says Religious Minorities Rights Violated In Russia - State Dept. Report

US Says Religious Minorities Rights Violated in Russia - State Dept. Report

The Russian authorities have continued to violate the rights of individuals on account of their faith and to accuse religious minority groups of extremism, the US Department of State said in its annual International Religious Freedom report covering developments in 2019 on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th June, 2020) The Russian authorities have continued to violate the rights of individuals on account of their faith and to accuse religious minority groups of extremism, the US Department of State said in its annual International Religious Freedom report covering developments in 2019 on Wednesday.

"Religious groups and human rights NGOs reported the authorities continued to investigate, detain, arrest, imprison, torture and or physically abuse individuals on account of their religious beliefs or affiliation," the report said. "The authorities continued to accuse religious minority groups of extremism."

US Ambassador to Russia and other diplomats have met with Russian officials to express their concern regarding the plight of religious minorities, particularly the use of the Law on Extremism to limit religious activities, the report said.

"The Ambassador also met with representatives of the ROC [Russian Orthodox Church] and minority faiths to discuss concerns about religious freedom in the country," the report said.

The report expressed particular concern over the situation concerning the Jehovah's Witnesses.

"There were reports that authorities physically abused Jehovah's Witnesses and members of other religious minority groups in detention," the document said.

On December 20, 2019, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said the United States has renewed Russia's placement on a special watch list of countries that Washington believes violate religious freedoms.

Russian Orthodox Church representatives have said of past reports that the State Department cherry-picks examples to back its claims and also ignores instances when Orthodox Christians' rights are violated.

