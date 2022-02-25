US Says Reports of Biden Mulling Cyberattack on Russia Do Not Reflect Reality - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th February, 2022) A White House National Security Council spokesperson said the NBC report about President Joe Biden weighing cyberattacks against Russia "does not reflect what is actually being discussed," Reuters reported on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, NBC news, citing unnamed sources, said the Biden administration is considering the option of disrupting internet connectivity across Russia, shutting off the country's electrical power and tampering with railroad switches in order to interfere with Moscow's ability to resupply its forces.