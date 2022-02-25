UrduPoint.com

US Says Reports Of Biden Mulling Cyberattack On Russia Do Not Reflect Reality - Reports

Sumaira FH Published February 25, 2022 | 12:00 AM

US Says Reports of Biden Mulling Cyberattack on Russia Do Not Reflect Reality - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th February, 2022) A White House National Security Council spokesperson said the NBC report about President Joe Biden weighing cyberattacks against Russia "does not reflect what is actually being discussed," Reuters reported on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, NBC news, citing unnamed sources, said the Biden administration is considering the option of disrupting internet connectivity across Russia, shutting off the country's electrical power and tampering with railroad switches in order to interfere with Moscow's ability to resupply its forces.

Related Topics

Internet Moscow Russia White House

Recent Stories

PM Imran meets Russian President Putin

PM Imran meets Russian President Putin

4 hours ago
 Security forces kill six terrorists in North Wazir ..

Security forces kill six terrorists in North Waziristan

4 hours ago
 PSL 7 Play-off 2 (Eliminator I) Peshawar Zalmi Vs. ..

PSL 7 Play-off 2 (Eliminator I) Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Islamabad United Live Score, ..

6 hours ago
 foodpanda collaborates with Climate Change Ministr ..

Foodpanda collaborates with Climate Change Ministry to launch first e-bikes for ..

6 hours ago
 Omicron variant of COVID-19 accounts for more deat ..

Omicron variant of COVID-19 accounts for more deaths than Delta surge across U.S ..

7 hours ago
 NATO calls virtual summit on Russian invasion of U ..

NATO calls virtual summit on Russian invasion of Ukraine

7 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>