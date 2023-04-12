US Says Revoked License That Authorized Transactions Involving Entities Owned by Usmanov

The US Treasury Department Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) said in a statement on Wednesday that it has revoked the license that authorized transactions involving entities owned 50% or more by Russian businessman Alisher Usmanov

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th April, 2023) The US Treasury Department Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) said in a statement on Wednesday that it has revoked the license that authorized transactions involving entities owned 50% or more by Russian businessman Alisher Usmanov.

"Today OFAC revoked Russia-related General License 15, which had authorized transactions involving any entity owned 50 percent or more, directly or indirectly, by Usmanov that was not listed on OFAC's Specially Designated Nationals and Blocked Persons List (SDN List)," the statement said.

Any entities that are owned, directly or indirectly, 50% or more by Usmanov are blocked, regardless of whether they are included in the sanctions list, the statement added.