US Says Road to Diplomacy Always Open, But Not in Immediate Aftermath of Russian Operation

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th February, 2022) The United States believes the path to diplomacy is always open, but not in the immediate aftermath of the Russian special military operation in Ukraine, senior White House adviser Daldeep Singh said.

"The road to diplomacy is always open - diplomacy is never dead.

But, in this circumstance, in the immediate aftermath of an invasion, that option is not available," Singh told a press conference on Thursday.

In the early hours on Thursday, Russia launched a special operation after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk requested assistance to defend themselves from ongoing attacks by Ukrainian troops. The Russian Defense Ministry said the operation is targeting the military infrastructure of Ukraine and the civilian population is not in danger. Moscow says it has no plans to occupy Ukraine.