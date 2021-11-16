UrduPoint.com

US Says Routinely Operates In Sync With Allies After Jets Seen Over Poland-Belarus Border

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 16th November 2021 | 11:13 PM

US Says Routinely Operates in Sync With Allies After Jets Seen Over Poland-Belarus Border

US military routinely operates all types of aircraft in Europe, US Air Forces in Europe - Air Forces in Africa told Sputnik on Tuesday, commenting on media reports of American reconnaissance planes flying over Polish-Belarusian border

"The US Air Force routinely operates all types of aircraft throughout the region and all operations are conducted in full coordination with our allies and partners," a spokesperson said. "The combined training and US security cooperation engagements with Poland demonstrate our shared commitment to maintaining a safe and secure Europe and help ensure a credible defensive posture that is ready and prepared to support operations anywhere on the globe.

"

The US Air Force conducts routine exercises with Poland and has a rotational force presence, the spokesperson added.

Two US planes, including Bombardier Challenger 650 ARTEMIS and RC-135V, flew over the border between Belarus and Poland, according to Western aviation sources, cited by Russian media on Monday.

