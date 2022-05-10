UrduPoint.com

US Says Russia Attacked Commercial Satellite Networks In Ukraine In Late February

Umer Jamshaid Published May 10, 2022 | 08:32 PM

US Says Russia Attacked Commercial Satellite Networks in Ukraine in Late February

The United States has determined that Russia carried out cyberattacks against commercial satellite communications networks in late February to disrupt Ukraine's command, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th May, 2022) The United States has determined that Russia carried out cyberattacks against commercial satellite communications networks in late February to disrupt Ukraine's command, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Tuesday.

"Today, in support of the European Union and other partners, the United States is sharing publicly its assessment that Russia launched cyber attacks in late February against commercial satellite communications networks to disrupt Ukrainian command and control during the invasion, and those actions had spillover impacts into other European countries," Blinken said in a statement. "The activity disabled very small aperture terminals in Ukraine and across Europe. This includes tens of thousands of terminals outside of Ukraine that, among other things, support wind turbines and provide internet services to private citizens."

