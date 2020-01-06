UrduPoint.com
US Says Russia, China Blocked UNSC Condemnation Of Attack On Embassy In Iraq - UN Mission

Mon 06th January 2020

US Says Russia, China Blocked UNSC Condemnation of Attack on Embassy in Iraq - UN Mission

The US Mission to the United Nations in a statement on Monday accused Russia and China of blocking a Security Council resolution condemning the December 31 attack on the US Embassy in Baghdad

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th January, 2020) The US Mission to the United Nations in a statement on Monday accused Russia and China of blocking a Security Council resolution condemning the December 31 attack on the US Embassy in Baghdad.

According to the US statement, 27 UN member states had spoken against the attack, but an official condemnation was not issued "due to two permanent members - Russia and China - not allowing a statement to proceed.

"

Iraqi protesters on December 31 set on fire the outside fence of the US Embassy in the capital of Baghdad in response to American airstrikes against the Iraqi Shia Kata'ib Hezbollah militia. US officials were quick to immediately claim that Iran had orchestrated the demonstration.

The mission also said in its statement that the United States would not tolerate attacks on its personnel and facilities and would act accordingly to protects its interests, citizens and allies.

