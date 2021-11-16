UrduPoint.com

US Says Russia Conducted Test Of Anti-Satellite Missile That Generated Debris

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Tue 16th November 2021 | 12:50 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2021) The US State Department on Monday accused Russia of conducting a test of an anti-satellite missile against one of its own satellites. an action which allegedly generated debris threatening "the interests of all nations."

"Russia recklessly conducted a destructive satellite test.

The test has so far generated over 1,500 pieces of trackable orbital debris and hundreds of 1000s of pieces of smaller orbital debris that now threaten the interests of all nations. This test will significantly increase the risk to astronauts and cosmonauts on the International Space Station, as well as to other human spaceflight activities," price said.

