WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2022) Russia has still not provided any official notification to the United States about the relocation of US citizen Brittney Griner, State Department deputy spokesperson Vedant Patel said.

"We are aware of the reports of relocation and in frequent contact with Ms.

Griner's legal team but the Russian Federation has still failed to provide any official notification for such a move of the US citizen," Patel said on Tuesday. "Our embassy in Russia has continued to press for more information about her transfer and her specific current location."

Media reported last week that Griner has been moved to a Russian prison more than eight months after being detained for possessing hashish oil in her luggage at an Moscow airport. Griner pleaded guilty to the charges against her and was sentenced to nine years in prison on August 4.